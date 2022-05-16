Since beginning of day in Donbas, 11 enemy attacks were repelled, 25 pieces of occupant equipment, Su-25 aircraft and 3 drones were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 21:00, May 16, Ukrainian soldiers from the Joint Forces grouping have repelled 11 enemy attacks. Fighting continues at three more locations.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

Along the entire defense line, the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, and missile and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupants shelled 25 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 42 residential buildings, a school, one institution of higher education, one hotel and six manufacturing enterprises and factories. Twenty civilians (including one child) were killed as a result of this shelling.

Over the past 24 hours, the servicemen of the Joint Force group destroyed: 1 "Tor" surface-to-air missile system; 5 tanks; 6 artillery systems (including 3 MLRS); 12 units of armored fighting vehicles; and 1 enemy vehicle.

Read more: Since beginning of day in Donbass, 17 enemy attacks were repelled, 11 enemy vehicles and 2 occupant helicopters were destroyed, - JFO Staff press center

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy aircraft (Su-25) and three "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.