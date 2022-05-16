"It's clear that Ukraine will win and Putin loses," British Chief of Defense Staff Radakin

Britain's top military officer and Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Anthony Radakin, said that Ukraine will win the war and has already "guaranteed" its survival.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LІGА.

"It is clear that Ukraine is winning and Putin is losing," the Admiral said.

"Ukraine is winning because it is engaged in an existential struggle for survival... and it will survive," Radakin said, adding that Ukraine's future as an independent country is now assured.

He also noted that Ukraine's victory reaches far beyond what happens on the battlefield. According to the Admiral, Ukraine is "on the front line of defending global rules and global values".

Radakin called Sweden's and Finland's applications to join NATO "another victory for Ukraine" in the war with Russia.