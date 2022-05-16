EU won't recognize single kilometer of Ukrainian land as Russian - Borrel

The European Union firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not recognize a single kilometer of land that the Russian occupiers have seized and are trying to declare their territory.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We won`t recognize a single square kilometer of Ukrainian land that the Russians are captivated by, just as we did not do with respect to Crimea. We won`t recognize any part of Ukraine that (the occupiers. - Ed.) may try to call part of the Russian federation. We defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine and hope that Ukraine will win this war. This means that we hope that they (Ukrainians. - Ed.) will be able to repel the invasion and expel the invaders beyond their own borders," he stressed.

