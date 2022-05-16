During April 16, 1 aircraft, 3 drones and 1 cruise missile were destroyed - Air Forces

On May 16, 5 air targets of the Russian occupiers were hit, including a Su-25 aircraft.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces Command.

The report notes: "More than 10 sorties to hit ground targets on May 16 were carried out by Air Force strike aircraft. In particular, a command post of an enemy battalion-tactical group was hit.

Air Force anti-aircraft missile units struck a Russian occupier's Su-25 attack aircraft and an enemy cruise missile.

In addition, the Army's air defense forces destroy at least three "Orlan-10" UAVs.

A total of five aerial targets were hit during the day: one aircraft (Su-25); three UAVs (OTR); and one cruise missile.

