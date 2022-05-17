In Southern direction on May 16, 29 occupants, SAM "Arrow", 1 tank were destroyed - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" announced the results of the confrontation with the Russians in this direction during the day on May 16.

The report notes: "Pro-Ukrainian attitudes in the occupied territories of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions remain high. Locals continue to defend their position and prove that Kherson is Ukraine and they are Ukrainians. Despite terror and bans, victorious people are destroying the enemy's plans through their beliefs and the conviction of their positions.

Fighting continues at combat positions along the line of contact. The enemy is not active, but launches missile attacks, particularly in the Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.

A missile strike was launched against the maritime infrastructure of Ochakov. And the central district of Mykolaiv was shelled by multiple rocket launchers using cluster munitions that are banned by international conventions and have an indiscriminate effect. Public transport stops were damaged, several private stores were smashed, a shopping mall, vehicles and a gas pipeline were hit. Many cluster bombs didn't detonate, and specialists from the State Emergency Service are dealing with the consequences of the shelling.

As a result of a missile strike in Odessa region by strategic aviation aircraft, a tourist infrastructure facility was hit, including several neighboring private buildings. Trying to hit the same bridge over the Dniester estuary, using obsolete weapons, the Rascists hit civilian objects. As a result, civilians in the regions suffer. In both Mykolaiv and the Odessa region, there were casualties, including a seriously wounded 6-year-old child. In a second missile strike in the direction of Odessa during the day, the missile was shot down by the air defense forces.

An enemy ship group of 4 missile ships and 7 landing craft continues to maintain a blockade of shipping, threatening to fire at least 30 cruise missiles, keeping the possibility of an amphibious landing.

Meanwhile, our units, together with Air Force aviation, inflicted more than 100 defeats on hostile positions during the day. Rocket artillery fire destroyed a train of fuel and gasoline near the famous Chernobyevka. "They killed 29 resolvers, destroyed an anti-aircraft missile system "Arrow-10", a T-72 tank, and other armored vehicles."

