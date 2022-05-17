Russian troops launched missile strikes on village of Desna in Chernihiv region. There are dead, many wounded - Chaus. VIDEO
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the village of Desna in the Chernihiv region.
The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
"Today is not a good morning in the Chernihiv region. Early in the morning, the enemy fired missiles at the village of Desna. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are currently working there. Previously, there were dead and many wounded," he said.
It should be noted that the 169th Desna Training Center named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise operates in the village.
