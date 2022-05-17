As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 229 children were lost, 423 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 17, 2022, more than 652 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 229 children died and more than 423 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

It is reported that the most affected children are in Donetsk region - 140, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 100, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 48, Luhansk - 47, Mykolaiv - 44, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, in Kyiv - 16 , Zhytomyr - 15.

On May 16, a girl was injured by an enemy missile strike on tourist infrastructure in the Belgorod-Dniester district of the Odessa region.



On May 15, a teenager was wounded in a shelling by Russian troops in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast.

See more: As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

"As a result of the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,772 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 161 of them were completely destroyed," juvenile prosecutors said.