Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 27.9 thousand people, 201 aircraft, 167 helicopters, 1,235 tanks and 3,009 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 17, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to about 27.9 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 17.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 27,900 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1235 (+7) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3009 (+35) units,

artillery systems 578 (+1) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 198 (+3) units,

air defense means - 90 (+1) units,

aircraft - 201 (+1) units,

helicopters - 167 (+2) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 436 (+9),

cruise missiles - 97 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2109 (+8) од,

special equipment - 43 (+1).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Lyman and Zaporizhia directions. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.