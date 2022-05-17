In coming weeks, Russian occupiers will intensify massive artillery strikes - British intelligence

In the coming weeks, Russia is likely to continue to rely on massive artillery strikes, trying to gain momentum in its offensive in the Donbas.

This is stated in the morning report of British intelligence, reports Censor.NET.

Russia is likely to have made greater use of indiscriminate artillery fire for two reasons: limited target detection capabilities and a reluctance to risk regular flights of combat aircraft outside its own front lines, the military said.

As an example, scouts cite the Chernihiv region, where 80% of housing infrastructure was damaged by Russian shelling.

"The scale of this damage indicates Russia's readiness to use artillery against settlements with minimal regard for selectivity or proportionality," the military said.

