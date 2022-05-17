Kozytskyi about night missile strike in Lviv region: Railway infrastructure in Yavoriv district damaged

During the night, the enemy fired a missile at the infrastructure facility of the Lviv Railway regional branch in the Yavoriv district.

The head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the explosion damaged the railway infrastructure. No injuries or deaths were reported.

"Previously, the missiles flew from the east," he said.

Earlier, the West Air Command reported that three cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense units of the West Air Defense Forces.

