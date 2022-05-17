"Not everyone who comes to Mariupol has opportunity to leave later," - Mayor Boychenko urged residents not to return to city

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko called on the residents who left not to return to the city and not to believe the occupiers' promises of compensation for the destroyed housing.

He declared it on air at information telemarathon, reports Censor.NET.

"We have to understand that there are no restrictions on return, but we also have to understand that it is very difficult to enter. It is necessary to go through these tortures, and filtration centres, get certificates, and this is a new experience, which, unfortunately, is very sad. And not everyone who comes to Mariupol has the opportunity to leave Mariupol later. This must be understood," Boychenko said.

He said the Russian occupiers were luring residents into the city with promises of compensation for the destroyed housing.

"The talk that Russian troops are offering today to come and receive compensation for damaged property is a delusion and a lie. Because the city is almost destroyed - 90% of the housing sector is damaged, 70% is a direct hit, 50% turned Russians into ashes", - the mayor told.

According to Boychenko, today the amount of compensation is billions of dollars, and the promises of the occupiers are just propaganda that they spread to attract more people to the city.

"And then, as a normal terrorist organization, they will bargain for these evacuation missions. This is a trap, we need to understand this," Boychenko said.

