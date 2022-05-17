Enemy continues to fire at Sumy region from territory of Russian Federation, - operational command "North"

The enemy continues to fire on the border settlements of the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "North".

So, today around 8:45 observers recorded 5 parishes from the Russian Federation in the Esmani area.

"From 9:30 to 10:00, 70 explosions were recorded in the direction of Boyaro-Lezhachi from the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is also noted that at about 10:10 6 explosions were recorded in the area of ​​the village of Sopych.

There are no casualties among personnel and equipment.

See more: This morning enemy struck missile on Okhtyrka in Sumy region, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTO