818 transformer substations were destroyed or disconnected in Luhansk region, light is available only in one settlement out of 42 controlled by Ukraine

In the Luhansk region, 41 settlements remain without electricity. There is no water supply in the whole region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai informs about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

818 transformer substations were destroyed or disconnected in the Luhansk region, with light in only one settlement out of 42 controlled.



"The situation with the gas supply is somewhat stable, so to speak. After the Russians hit the main gas pipeline near Severodonetsk, which is extremely difficult to repair, only about 21,000 consumers from five settlements were left with natural gas. Two of them have gas only in some areas. Water supply, albeit intermittently, remained in Severodonetsk for a long time while there was light. For more than a week there is no water there, as well as throughout the region. Rescuers delivered 24 tons of water only on May 16. "People are holding on," the statement said.



Regarding electricity supply, Haidai noted that light is partially available in only one of the 42 settlements.

"That is, 41 towns and villages are complete without electricity. 117,510 subscribers are without electricity. 818 transformer substations have been destroyed or disconnected," Haidai added.

