We look forward to furthering assistance from Germany on Ukraine's path to full membership in EU, - Zelenskyi about talks with Scholz

Negotiations between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz took place.

According to this, Censor.NET reports with reference to the head of state's Twitter account.

"I held productive talks with Olaf Scholz. We discussed the situation at the front, continued pressure on Russia, tightening sanctions, and prospects for peace. We appreciate Germany's support, including defense. We look forward to Germany's further assistance on Ukraine's path to full EU membership," Zelenskyi wrote.

