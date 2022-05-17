Thanks to heroism of garrison of Mariupol it was possible to withdraw troops of Russian Federation from Kyiv, - Reznikov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov states that thanks to the heroism of the defenders of Mariupol it was possible to withdraw the troops of the Russian Federation from Kyiv and stop the offensive on Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.

Reznikov said this in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Espresso.

"Thanks to the heroism of the defenders of Mariupol it was possible to withdraw the troops of the Russian Federation from Kyiv. They carried out their order to restrain the group of 20,000 Russian invaders and prevent them from entering Zaporizhia and further into the Donetsk region. They are all heroes, they now have a new order - to save their lives, "Reznikov said.

According to the Minister of Defense, the main goal is to save the life of the garrison of defenders of Mariupol, which includes Marines, fighters of the Territorial Defense, police, border guards, National Guards, and fighters of a separate regiment "Azov".

"Today, very difficult processes, including negotiations, are taking place with the help of the Red Cross. This is the evacuation of the seriously wounded and other wounded. Our plan is to save their lives and then their freedom," Reznikov said.

