As result of missile strike on Desna, 8 people were killed and 12 were injured

Eight people were killed and 12 others were injured in an air strike by Russian troops on Tuesday morning in the village of Desna, Chernihiv Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Chernihiv region, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Suspilne".

According to the report, this information is as of 12:00 pm on May 17.

We will remind, today around 5:00 am the Russian troops from aviation let out four rockets on Desni settlement, two of them hit the building.

On Tuesday morning, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, announced the shelling of Desna.

"Previously, we have killed and many wounded," he said in a video message, without specifying the number of victims of the missile strike.

