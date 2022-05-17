In north of Shostka area fight proceeds, there is attempt to break through state border, - Zhyvytsky

The shelling of the Sumy region from the territory of Russia has been going on since the morning.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, about 5 hits in the Esmani area. About 70 explosions in the direction of Boyaro-Lezhachi.

"6 explosions were recorded in the area of the village of Sopych," the head of the region added.

"Fighting continues in the north of Shostka district, there is an attempt to break through the state border in the area of Seredyna-Buda village. There are fires along the border caused by shelling," Zhyvytsky said.

