SSU neutralized agent network of Russian Federation which had to provide penetration of enemy SRG in Mykolaiv

The Security Service of Ukraine neutralized the Russian intelligence network, which was to ensure the penetration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Mykolayiv.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook page of SSU.

It was established that the intelligence group was formed by a resident under the supervision of a general of the Russian occupation forces. It consisted of 5 locals. Among them are women former Ukrainian servicemen from units stationed in the region. They were involved in an additional conspiracy: they allegedly did not arouse suspicion in Ukrainian security forces.

According to the curator's instructions, the agents also collected information on the socio-political situation in the region and the consequences of enemy missile strikes in Mykolayiv.

To obtain classified information, including the positions of Ukrainian units, the attackers tried to "in the dark" to use the current military. That is, they were asked secret information allegedly in a friendly conversation.

After "successful" performance of tasks some agents had to be evacuated to the Crimea, others were promised leading positions in case of occupation of Mykolaiv region.

Active members of the enemy group were detained during the investigative and operational actions in the regional center.

During searches of their places of residence, law enforcement officers found:

means of communication,

flash drives with evidence of subversive activity,

money allocated to support the activities of the occupiers' SRG.

Currently, the detainees have been informed about the suspicion of committing crimes under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being resolved.

Read more: As result of missile strike on Desna, 8 people were killed and 12 were injured