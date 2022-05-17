Ukraine and Poland have signed joint statement on export of Ukrainian grain

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland Henryk Kowalczyk signed a joint statement recording the results of negotiations between the parties to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

In a joint statement, the parties noted the Polish side's revision of the requirements for veterinary control of transit cargoes of grain from Ukraine, ensuring the possibility of transit of grain at the border inspection posts Verkhrat - Rava Ruska, Medika - Shegini, Krostenko - Smilnytsia; increasing the number of Polish veterinary inspectors at designated border inspection posts to 19, as well as the work of Polish inspectors 24/7 in the busiest points.

"In a joint statement, the Polish side and I consolidated the results of our several weeks of work. The measures envisaged by the statement will significantly simplify the border crossing of our cargoes with grain and, accordingly, speed up and increase exports, which is a priority in the work of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy at this time," Mykola Solsky said.

See more: Russian ship with stolen grain from Ukraine was found in Syria - CNN. PHOTOS

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the issue of transit through the Republic of Poland of Ukrainian animal products of categories that are not authorized in accordance with EU requirements (pork, beef, lamb, a number of aquaculture products, etc.). The competent authorities must develop a mechanism for the safe and effective control of the transit of such goods and obtain the approval of the European Commission.