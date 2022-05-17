Poland, Slovenia and Ukraine agree on mutual recognition of digital documents, - Fedorov

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov met with Secretary of State - Deputy Head of the Chancellery of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland Janusz Cieszynski and Minister of Digital Transformation of Slovenia Mark Boris Andrianic.

He reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to Fedorov, the parties agreed on new joint projects:

- on mutual recognition of electronic signatures with Poland;

- together with Poland and Slovenia, Ukraine will become one of the first countries participating in the pilot - ID Wallet;

- on the start of the pilot on mutual recognition of digital documents.

"Janusz Cieszynski coordinates the government's cybersecurity activities. He personally took care of Ukraine's issues for almost three months. Thanks to Cieszynski, we received the necessary equipment and were able to secure state registers.

Poland not only received more than 3 million Ukrainians, but also provided them with equal digital opportunities. A special digital document for our citizens has appeared in their application mObywatel. Poland has also started to take action when crossing the border to identify a person.

And thanks to the EU's digital transformation ministers, including Mark Boris Andrianych, Ukraine has been able to get 5,000 Starlinks. Today, they help our doctors, firefighters, teachers and thousands of Ukrainians stay in touch and do their job," Fedorov said.