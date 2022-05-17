Special operation in Ukraine thwarted West's plans to establish controlled regime in Russia, - Patrushev
Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Mykola Patrushev stated that the war against Ukraine allegedly thwarted the West's plans to establish a controlled regime in Russia.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.
"The West seeks to create conditions for the establishment of a Western-controlled regime in Russia, as has already been done in Ukraine and a number of other states. A special military operation thwarted these plans.
We were forced to do this preventively, because the level of threats to national security, neglect of the interests of our country has reached a level that threatened Russia's statehood and its existence," Patrushev said.
The Secretary of the Russian Security Council did not specify how Ukraine threatened Russia's existence before the war.
