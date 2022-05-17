Ministry of Defense on defenders of Mariupol: "There can be no other formula of salvation than one used now. It was only way out"

There can be no other formula for rescuing Azovstal's Ukrainian defenders than the one currently in use.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar, Censor.NET informs with reference to the UP.

"The operation will be carried out until these people return to the territory controlled by Ukraine. We also reported that military unblocking is unfortunately impossible in this situation, and there can be no other rescue formula than the one currently in use. That was the only way out.

We must remember once again that the defenders of Mariupol are the National Guard, the National Police, the border guards, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the 36th Marine Brigade, the territorial defense of Mariupol, and they have fully fulfilled their combat mission.

Thanks to the defense of the defenders of Mariupol, the enemy was not allowed to overthrow the groups. This is about 20 thousand personnel, the enemy could not transfer them to other regions, so the enemy failed to quickly capture Zaporizhia. The enemy failed to create conditions for the encirclement of the Allied Forces.

Read more: Special operation in Ukraine thwarted West's plans to establish controlled regime in Russia, - Patrushev

The main thing is that the defense of Mariupol has given us critical time to create defensive lines, form a reserve and other very important actions of the military operation," the official explained.