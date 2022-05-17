Russia declared that Kherson region "will take worthy place in Russian family"
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin, while in occupied Kherson, said the region would occupy "a worthy place in the Russian family."
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "RIA NEWS".
"In the Kherson region - great prospects, the region will occupy a worthy place in the Russian family," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password