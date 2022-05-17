Russia declared that Kherson region "will take worthy place in Russian family"

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin, while in occupied Kherson, said the region would occupy "a worthy place in the Russian family."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "RIA NEWS".

"In the Kherson region - great prospects, the region will occupy a worthy place in the Russian family," he said.

