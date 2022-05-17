ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8164 visitors online
News War
13 032 42

Russia declared that Kherson region "will take worthy place in Russian family"

херсон

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin, while in occupied Kherson, said the region would occupy "a worthy place in the Russian family."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "RIA NEWS".

"In the Kherson region - great prospects, the region will occupy a worthy place in the Russian family," he said.

See more: Child was rescued from rubble of apartment building after rocket attack of Russian Federation in Bakhmut, - SES. PHOTOS

Author: 

occupation (1905) Kherson (1202) Marat Husnullin (3) Khersonska region (2185)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 