Tomorrow State Duma of Russian Federation will consider decision on ban on exchange of Ukrainian fighters from "Azovstal"

On May 18, the State Duma of the Russian Federation will consider a draft resolution banning the exchange of Ukrainian fighters with Azovstal.

Russian deputies supported the corresponding offer of the chairman of committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on defense Andrey Kartapolov, Censor.NET informs with reference to RIA Novosti.

"The Defense Committee proposes to include in the agenda of the State Duma consideration of a draft resolution on behalf of the Chairman of the State Duma to prevent the exchange of Nazi criminals (Ukrainian soldiers and authorities in Russia continue to be unjustifiably accused of" Nazism ". - Ed.)", - said the chairman. State Duma on Defense Andriy Kartapolov at the plenary session. Deputies supported the proposal.

It will be recalled that the day before, information about the removal of Ukrainian defenders from Azovstal appeared in the media.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces later said: "The evacuation of 53 severely wounded servicemen has begun. They were taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk. Another 211 defenders were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor and returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory through an exchange procedure."

On May 17, during a plenary session, Russian State Duma spokesman Vyacheslav Volodin supported a proposal by Odessa-born Anatoliy Wasserman to ban the exchange of Ukrainian servicemen removed from Azovstal.

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stressed: "This political statement is designed for domestic propaganda and domestic political processes in Russia. From our side, we can say that the negotiation process is ongoing, and the rescue operation itself is ongoing."

