Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 17.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 17.05.2022

"The enemy does not stop the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy continued to launch missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Lviv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

No significant changes in the position and condition of the enemy's troops were recorded in the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky areas.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are continuing the measures of the second stage of the combat readiness test. As part of these activities, training in pontoon crossing and forcing a water obstacle was marked at one of the landfills.

The threat of missile and bomb strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus on infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

In order to prevent the transfer of units of our troops in the northern direction, the Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to maintain units from the Eastern Military District in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy fires on settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining their positions and preventing the advance of our troops to the state border of Ukraine. The enemy fired artillery at our troops.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers are regrouping and replenishing troops and accumulating reserves in preparation for the offensive in the direction of Slovyansk. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of ​​Dovgenke, but was unsuccessful.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy group is trying to conduct offensive operations along the entire line of contact, shelling settlements with artillery. In the areas of Bakhmut, Klinovy, Soledar and Vovchoyarivka, the enemy fired missiles from Su-35 aircraft. The enemy also conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs "Orlan-10".

In the Severodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, the occupiers are trying to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Borovenky and Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in order to take control of the Novobahmutivka-Novoselivka Druha road, but was unsuccessful.

In the Kurakhiv direction, with the support of artillery and aircraft fire, is attacking the village of Novomykhailivka, fighting continues.

Occupying units made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of Mariinka.

In Mariupol, the enemy focused its efforts on blocking our units near the Azovstal plant.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy did not wage active hostilities. In order to bind our troops, he fired with the use of artillery and mortars. At the same time the enemy carries out engineering equipment of the second line of defense.

The occupiers did not carry out active hostilities in the South Bug area. Mortar and artillery shelling of our units was recorded. The occupiers are continuing engineering work to equip the second line of defense with reinforced concrete structures.

Enemy naval groups in the Black and Azov Seas perform tasks to isolate combat areas and block civilian shipping.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, measures are being taken to restore the combat capability of Russian units that have suffered significant losses. Thus, according to available information, combat coordination of units of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade and the 810th Separate Marine Brigade is planned at some landfills of the peninsula.

Ukraine's defense forces are inflicting losses on the enemy in all directions and are ready for any changes in the operational situation," the statement said.

