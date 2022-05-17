European Union won't allow Ukraine to run out of weapons in war with Russia, - Borrel

The European Union will not allow Ukraine to run out of necessary weapons in the war with Russia.

This was stated by Vice-President of the European Commission, the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell, at a briefing after the meeting of the European Union Council at the level of defense ministers, іnforms Censor.NEТ with reference to UNIАN.

The High Representative of the EU said that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov spoke today via video link about the situation in Ukraine and the needs of the Ukrainian army.

The EU continues to support Ukrainian Armed Forces. "I think this support changes the situation on the battlefield," Borrell said.

He added that current efforts need to be supported in order to strengthen the capacity of the Ukrainian army. "We need to replenish resources and supplies. And I have to say that this support is critical at this point because the war has moved to a decisive moment, a turning point, and we cannot allow Ukraine to run out of equipment, and we won't let that happen," Borrel stressed.

"We will not allow Ukraine to run out of resources, because the battle for Donbass has moved to a point where Ukrainians are counterattacking and pushing back the Russians, and have some extraordinary success, as happened the other day with a column of Russian tanks," Borrell said and noted that Ukrainians are showing incredible potential to resist and counterattack.

At the same time, the High Representative stressed that EU member states have enough resources to continue supporting Ukraine "at the same pace, without a problem".