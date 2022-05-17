In occupied Crimea, enemy is trying to restore combat effectiveness of 2 brigades, - General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU released information that the Russians are trying to restore the combat effectiveness of their units in occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The report notes: "In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, measures continue to restore the combat effectiveness of Russian units, which have suffered significant losses. Thus, according to available information, the units of the 126th Independent Coastal Defense Brigade and 81 Marine Infantry Brigades are planned to conduct combat coordination at certain training ranges on the peninsula".

