Biden to meet Swedish and Finnish leaders: Discussing applications for NATO membership and support for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the Swedish Prime Minister and the Finnish President in Washington.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the site of White House.
"President Biden will receive Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niiniste at the White House on Thursday," the statement said.
The leaders will discuss Finland and Sweden's applications for NATO membership and European security, strengthening close partnerships on global issues, and support for Ukraine.
