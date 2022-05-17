EU has developed plan for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. It will be adopted tomorrow - FAZ

The European Commission has developed a plan for Ukraine's renewal after the end of the war with Russia. The document should receive EU approval as early as May 18.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to German publication FAZ.

A German publication has obtained a document on Ukraine's reconstruction plan, which will be considered at tomorrow's meeting of the European Commission.

This document, as the FAZ notes, discusses in detail what a difficult task will be presented to the international community, and the European Union in particular, after the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

We shall remind you that the other day, during a working visit to Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba proposed to the EU to rebuild one of the war-affected regions of our country.

