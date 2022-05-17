ENG
7 civilians killed as result of shelling of Donetsk region by occupants, 6 wounded - RMA

On May 17, Russian troops continued shelling Donetsk territory, killing seven civilians and wounding six more.

This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration PAvlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During May 17, the Russians killed 7 Donbass civilians: 2 in Bakhmutske, 2 in Bakhmut, 1 in Avdiivka, 1 in Drobyshev, and 1 in Soledar. Another 6 people were injured.

In addition, medical assistance was provided to 9 civilians wounded in Bakhmut in the Luhansk region.

The exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot yet be ascertained," the head of the RMA noted.

