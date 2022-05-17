Rashists refuse to go to Bilohorivka. They know that death awaits them there - Haidai

The Russian occupiers are not forcing the Seversky Donets yet.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Seversky Donets have not yet been forced by orcs. It's scary. The foreign media report that Putler is personally developing a plan to make this happen. The Rashist soldiers themselves refuse to go to Bilohorivka, because they know that only death awaits them there. The AFU is doing everything possible to prevent the Russians from passing the river, to create a platform for an offensive and to cut us off from the "road of life".

The Russians have concentrated only in the Luhansk region. We are now an outpost holding back the Rashist invasion," the message reads.

