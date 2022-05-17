Occupants shelled Merefa: - More than 30 houses and high-voltage line damaged

The investigative department of the SSU in the Kharkiv region under the procedural direction of the regional prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation into the shelling by the Russian occupation troops of the town of Merefa in the morning of May 17.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reports about it.

"As a result of the shelling, more than 30 houses, a high voltage line and a number of cars were damaged",

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: AFU destroyed significant amount of occupants' ammunition in Izyum, - General Staff