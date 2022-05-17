Russians are trying to "probe" our defense at border - head of Sumy RMA Zhyvytsky

Combat reconnaissance, which the Russians conducted today at the border section in the Sumy region, shows that the enemy is trying to test our defense capabilities.

"By now the situation is sustainable. That fight that was on the border with fascist Russia is already over. Today they were working under heavy artillery cover, it was artillery shelling, mortar fire, grenade launchers, small arms fire. Fortunately, we have everyone alive, but it's already such unpleasant bells because they're doing battlefield reconnaissance. And we understand that they are trying to somehow probe our defenses and pinpoint the border," the head of the RMA said.

According to him, this was the second attempt by Russians to break the border with Ukraine in the Sumy Region. The first one took place yesterday: there was an attempt of DRG to enter our territory, there were fights with casualties on our side. In general, the enemy is trying to destabilize the situation along the entire border.

Today, the Russians also struck the Okhtyrka community with five cruise missiles. The school, kindergartens, private houses, church, shops and offices were seriously damaged. And the Bilopilsk community was fired upon from self-propelled artillery installations.

Zhyvytsky also said that the Russians were strengthening their border, fearing a possible counterattack on our part.

