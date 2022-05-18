Occupiers focused main efforts on maintenance of previously occupied positions, in Donbas tried to attack, - General Staff

In the Donetsk operational area and the Slovyansk direction, Russian troops are firing along the entire line of contact.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 18 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the eighty-fourth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy is firing along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk operational area and the Slovyansk direction, taking measures to strengthen the offensive group.

In other areas, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the previously occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment positions, replenishing stocks, and trying to improve its tactical position.

Russian invaders continue to launch missile strikes on military and civilian targets throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of missiles and airstrikes from the territory of Belarus on the territory of our State remains.

In occupied Crimea, enemy is trying to restore combat effectiveness of 2 brigades, - General Staff

To demonstrate the presence and restraint of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the enemy continues to hold units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In some areas, the enemy strengthens the system of air defense and engineering equipment positions.

The enemy continues to shell artillery positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the border settlements of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused on maintaining its positions and preventing the further advance of our troops. The aggressor is carrying out artillery shelling of the settlements of Tsyrkuny, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkasy Tyshky, and Pitomnyk.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is attacking the village of Dovgenke. To support the offensive in a certain area deployed jet and artillery units.

In order to provide logistical support and replenish the units that suffered casualties, the aggressor moved weapons and military equipment from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to attack in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Kurakhiv directions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched an offensive in order to establish full control over the settlement of Drobysheve and blockade the Lyman from the north.

In the Bakhmut and Severodonetsk directions, the aggressor concentrated up to fifteen helicopters in the Luhansk region to support the offensive.

In Mariupol, the enemy is focusing its efforts on blocking our units near the Azovstal plant. Continues to inflict artillery and airstrikes.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy reinforces groups of troops to conduct an offensive in the direction of Polohy - Orikhiv.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 28.3 thousand people, 202 aircraft, 167 helicopters, 1,251 tanks and 3,043 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the South Bug direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance, and engineering equipment of positions.

In the Mykolaiv direction for fire defeat of our armies the Russian occupiers deployed on fire positions to ten batteries of jet and eight-barrel artillery.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, Russian troops conducted demonstrations to bind Ukrainian troops, improve engineering equipment and replenish supplies.

In the Bessarabian direction, the situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remains tense and has not undergone significant changes.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities, reconnaissance, and fire support in the coastal direction.

"During the previous day, the air defense units of the Land Forces hit ten UAVs of operational and tactical level, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed one UAV and four cruise missiles.

Twelve enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk over the past 24 hours, three tanks, three artillery systems, six units of armored combat vehicles, and seven enemy vehicles were destroyed," the General Staff said.