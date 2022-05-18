As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 229 children were lost, more than 424 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 653 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 229 children died and more than 424 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The Office of the Prosecutor General informs that the most affected children are in the Donetsk region - 141, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 100, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 48, Luhansk - 47, Mykolaiv - 44, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, in the city. Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

On May 17, a 9-year-old child was seriously injured as a result of a missile strike by the occupiers on a residential building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

As a result of the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,772 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 161 of them were completely destroyed.

