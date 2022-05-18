Enemy struck missile strike on Odesa region from Black Sea, - operational command "South"

The enemy inflicted another missile strike on the Odessa region from the Black Sea, according to preliminary information, no significant damage and no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the Odessa City Council reports on Telegram with reference to the operational command "South".

"Another missile strike was launched in the Odesa region from the Black Sea. The enemy continues to try to destroy infrastructure and psychological pressure on civilians. According to preliminary information, there are no significant destructions and casualties," the statement reads.

An investigative task force is currently working on the scene to document the consequences of the missile strike.

The event is qualified under Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine (violation of laws and customs of war).

