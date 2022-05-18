Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 28.3 thousand people, 202 aircraft, 167 helicopters, 1,251 tanks and 3,043 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 18, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 28.3 thousand people.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 28,300 (+400) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1251 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3043 (+34) units,

artillery systems - 586 (+8) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 199 (+1) units,

air defense means - 91 (+1) units,

aircraft - 202 (+1) units,

helicopters - 167 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 441 (+5),

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2137 (+28) units,

special equipment - 43 (+0).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Sloviansk, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhia directions. The data are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces said.