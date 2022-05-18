European Commission has developed plan for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine for hundreds of billions of euros, - Shabunin

The European Commission has developed a plan for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine worth hundreds of billions of euros, which will require Kyiv to fight corruption and carry out reforms to join the EU.

The head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaly Shabunin reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, it will work like this: the government submits reform and investment plans to the European Commission. The European Commission reviews them and then approves low-interest grants and loans, with the tranches tied to intermediate targets.

"The opposite approach was promoted by a group of Ukrainian rulers: money directly into the budget without any conditions and with minimal control. This, frankly strange, approach of the authorities helped us (a wide network of public teams and experts) to advocate a different vision: money in exchange for reforms, "Shabunin said.

It seems, he adds, that our approach has won, so Ukraine will receive both money and reforms.

"And the circus organized by the authorities with the election of a new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine helped to advocate our approach. This was a very clear argument, understandable to everyone in the West. By the way, the part of the commission controlled by the President's Office is still blocking the approval of the winner of the competition," Shabunin sums up.

