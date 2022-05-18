Troops of Russian Federation try to keep their occupied positions in Kharkiv region and fire from artillery on several settlements

Thanks to the heroism of our defenders of the past, Kharkiv was not shelled.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

However, according to him, during the day the Russian occupiers fired on the Pechenegs, Chuguiv district. A 73-year-old man was injured and the injuries were minor. A 42-year-old man in the village of Tsyrkuny was also injured.

"Yesterday morning the occupiers fired intensively at Merefa, damaged more than 30 houses, a high-voltage line, and citizens' cars. No one was injured," Synehubiv said.

He once again called on citizens to be careful. A special danger is mines and unexploded ordnance.

"I urge Kharkiv residents to refrain from walking in Sarzhyn Gorge, where there is still a large amount of unexploded ordnance. Now explosives technicians are working there. I also urge you to refrain from visiting any forest and park areas, roadsides, and places that were under fire," the head of the region added.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold its ground. The aggressor fired artillery at Zirkuni, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkasy Tyshky and Pytomnyk.

"Our Armed Forces hold our positions and do not allow the advance of Russian troops. We believe in and support the Armed Forces," the head of the region said.