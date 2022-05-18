London supports idea of international tribunal over Putin and his allies - Trass

The United Kingdom is convinced of the need for real punishment for war crimes for Vladimir Putin and his allies.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom Liz Trass, Censor.NET reports with reference to The Guardian.

"We are well aware that Putin and all those behind the horrific war crimes committed in Ukraine must be brought to justice, and we are working very closely with the International Criminal Court," Trass told Times Radio.

She added that Britain had sent experts to Ukraine to help gather evidence of crimes and eyewitness accounts.

"I talked to the Ukrainian government about the idea of ​​a tribunal. We are open to the idea of ​​a tribunal, we are considering it now, but we want the most effective way to prosecute those who committed these horrific war crimes, including rape, sexual violence, and indiscriminate attacks on civilians. If the tribunal helps to do this, the United Kingdom is undoubtedly considering supporting it," said Trass.