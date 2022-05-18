Evacuation from Azovstal: Ukrainian soldiers were brought to colony in occupied Olenivka in Donbas. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal were brought to a colony in occupied Olenivka in the Donbas, which is controlled by the DNR group.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty, earlier on May 17, Reuters reported at least seven buses that left the plant "Azovstal". The Ukrainian and Russian sides have not yet published the military withdrawal publicly. On the night of May 17, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar confirmed the start of an operation to rescue Ukrainian troops trapped in Azovstal.

