Ukrainians are returning en masse from abroad

The flow of entry into Ukraine through its western border for eight consecutive days after May 9 exceeds the flow of entry, the total net inflow to Ukraine during these days amounted to 61 thousand people - a record since the beginning of the war.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Interfax with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to the State Border Guard Service, on May 17, as in the previous day, more than 31 thousand people left Ukraine, while the number of those who arrived in the country was 37 thousand against more than 41 thousand the day before.

The agency clarified that over the past day the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian goods increased to 239 after falling in the previous two days to 150-190. According to the Polish Border Guard Service on Twitter, on May 17, 26,000 people entered Ukraine from the country, while the day before - 26.8 thousand. In the opposite direction, the flow was 20,000 compared to 19.2 thousand the day before.

In total, according to the Polish Border Guard, since the beginning of the war, 3.422 million people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine and 1.358 million from Poland.

Read more: Russian Defense Ministry claims that 959 Azovstal defenders surrendered

According to UNHCR at 13:00 on May 16, a total of 6.267 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war (excluding entry flow), including 3.377 million to Poland, 977.91 thousand to Romania and Moldova, and Russia to Russia. 850.53 thousand, Hungary - 610.08 thousand, Slovakia - 424.03 thousand, Belarus (data for May 12) - 27.31 thousand.

At the same time, according to the State Border Guard Service, 1.821 million people have entered Ukraine since February 28.