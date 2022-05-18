Over past day, occupiers took 539 people, including 55 children, from Mariupol to filtration camp for deportation

Russian invaders took more than 500 people from Mariupol to a filtration camp for further deportation.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Over the past 24 hours, 539 people, including 55 children, were taken from Mariupol to the filtration camp in the village of Bezimenne, Novoazovsk district. All people are being prepared for deportation," Andriushchenko said.

According to him, 67 people, including children, were deported from the Nikolskoye filtration point to Russia.

"Russia does not stop the abduction of Ukrainian citizens. A crime that continues," said the mayor's adviser.

