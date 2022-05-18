Russians are most active in south and center of Donetsk region, Armed Forces repulsed two offensive attempts

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration has released information about the Russian invasion as of mid-May 18.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Thus, the Russians are most active in the south and in the center of the region - from Velyka Novosilka to Ocheretyn.

"In Avdiivka, as a result of the night shelling with phosphorus ammunition, school №1 burned down, three houses were damaged - no casualties. There were two attempts to attack - both the Armed Forces repulsed.

See more: During day, Russian invaders fired on Donetsk region 28 times. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

In the Mariinsky community, the Russians launched four airstrikes on Novomykhaylivka, where left about 50 civilians.

Significant damage was inflicted on Kostiantynivka: the building of the former school №7 was destroyed, the Center for Children and Youth Creativity and at least 28 residential buildings were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties.

In the evening, the Russians fired on Ocheretina and Novobakhmutivka - one house was destroyed and several others were damaged.

Velyka Novosilka and two other villages in the community came under fire. There is no information about the victims and the destruction so far," Kyrylenko said.

Read more: 7 civilians killed as result of shelling of Donetsk region by occupants, 6 wounded - RMA

He noted that despite the aggressive actions of the Russians, the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians continues.