Troops of Russian Federation fired at column of civilian cars in Kherson region, three are lost, and six are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

Yesterday, May 17, Russian troops fired on a convoy of cars with people near the village of Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway into criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on May 17, 2022, Russian troops fired on a convoy of civilian cars with people trying to drive to the Beryslav district of the Kherson region from the multiple launch rocket system "Grad" near the village of Davydiv Brid. At least three people were killed and six others were injured.

"Such actions pose a direct threat to the lives and health of civilians, contrary to international humanitarian law, which explicitly prohibits attacks on civilians and civilian objects," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being carried out by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson Region.

Law enforcement officers are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

