European Commission will provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine up to 9 billion euros in 2022, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announces her intention to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial assistance of up to 9 billion euros in 2022.

"We offer new macro-financial assistance to Ukraine of up to 9 billion euros in 2022," she said in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to the President of the European Commission, these funds will be allocated in the short term for "existing needs to support the government, the state budget."