Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region - police

As of May 18, the bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by the Russian military during the occupation of the region have been found in the Kyiv region.

The chief of National police of the Kyiv area Andrey Nebytov reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Today, there are 1,288 bodies of dead people. I emphasize - civilians! Most of them were shot with automatic weapons," he said on Wednesday on the Ukrainian telethon.

According to the head of the regional police, law enforcement officers continue to find the burial places of the killed people during the inspection of the territories.

