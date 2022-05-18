As result of bombing of "Azovstal" occupiers could leak hydrogen sulfide concentrate in Sea of Azov, - City Council

Concentrated hydrogen sulfide solution could get into the Sea of Azov as a result of the bombing of Azovstal by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the City Council, as informed by Censor.NET.

"There is a threat of complete extinction of the Sea of Azov. The bombing of Azovstal could damage a technical facility that holds back tens of thousands of tons of concentrated hydrogen sulfide solution.

Leakage of this fluid will completely kill the flora and fauna of the Sea of Azov. Then dangerous substances can get into the Black and Mediterranean Seas. According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, immediate admission to the facility by international experts and the United Nations is needed to study the situation and prevent a world-class environmental catastrophe," the statement said.

Watch more: Russian command conducts purposeful search of M777 batteries that proves high efficiency of our artillery, - Butusov. VIDEO