Turkey has blocked start of talks on Finland and Sweden joining NATO

Turkey has blocked NATO's initial decision to process Finland's and Sweden's applications to join the Alliance, calling into question hopes that the two Scandinavian countries will join soon.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to Financial Times.

NATO ambassadors met on Wednesday to begin accession talks on the day Finland and Sweden submitted their applications, but Ankara's opposition suspended any vote.

The postponement raises doubts that NATO will be able to approve the first phase of Finland's and Sweden's applications within a week or two, as Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg predicted.

The Turkish official confirmed that Ankara had slowed down the process, but insisted that Turkey did not rule out the prospect of Sweden and Finland joining.

The Turkish official confirmed that Ankara had slowed down the process, but insisted that Turkey did not rule out the prospect of Sweden and Finland joining.

"We are not saying that they cannot be members of NATO. We just have to be on the same page, on the same page about the threat we face," the official said.

All 30 NATO members have to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden, but this process only begins after the Alliance has published a protocol of accession and formally invited both countries to join.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would not approve Sweden and Finland's NATO membership as long as both countries continue to support terrorist groups that pose a direct threat to national security.