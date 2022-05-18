Occupiers can launch 24 cruise missiles from Black Sea, - Ministry of Defense

The threat of Russian missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine remains: three cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 24 missiles are ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

"There is still a threat of enemy missile strikes on military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine from the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Belarus," he said.

Motuzyanyk also focused on the activities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

"Ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to conduct reconnaissance and provide fire support to their units in the coastal direction.

"Three carriers of Caliber naval-based cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles are ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea," a spokesman for the Defense Ministry said.

However, according to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to repel the enemy. Thus, for the previous day, the air defense units of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 10 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed one UAV and four cruise missiles.

